North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend payment by 93.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. North American Construction Group has a payout ratio of 9.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

NOA stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $369.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their target price on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

