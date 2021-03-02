Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Nordic American Tankers has decreased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years.

NAT stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $471.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

