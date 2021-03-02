Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €17.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €20.06 ($23.60).

DTE opened at €15.03 ($17.68) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.75. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

