Node Runners Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $558,228.00 (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded up 104.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Node Runners token can now be bought for about $213.82 or 0.00438531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $558,228.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.30 or 0.00511301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00074349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00078348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00062842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00078228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.79 or 0.00473343 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,770 tokens. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

