Niobium Coin Reaches Market Cap of $273,487.40 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $273,487.40 and approximately $133.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00059831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.10 or 0.00823928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00030343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007634 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00062653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00030044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00046873 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00039365 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin (CRYPTO:NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.