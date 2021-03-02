NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,058 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HSBC raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.21. 75,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $214.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

