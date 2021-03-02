Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NLSN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Nielsen by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Nielsen by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,077,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,803,000 after purchasing an additional 259,317 shares during the period.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.