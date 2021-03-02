nib holdings limited (NHF.AX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:NHF)

nib holdings limited (NHF.AX) (ASX:NHF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.72.

In other nib holdings limited (NHF.AX) news, insider Mark Fitzgibbon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.60 ($4.00), for a total value of A$252,045.00 ($180,032.14).

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes health insurance to residents, and international students and visitors in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Residents Health Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and nib Travel segments.

