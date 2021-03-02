NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the January 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NHF stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,245,000. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,376,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 518,533 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 685,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 323,573 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 638.6% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 333,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 288,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000.

About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

