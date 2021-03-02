NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Up 9% Following Analyst Upgrade

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares shot up 9% during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NexGen Energy traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.89. 2,351,360 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,915,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Several other research firms have also commented on NXE. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.45.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 2.15.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.