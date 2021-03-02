Newscrypto Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $16.61 million and approximately $525,235.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.74 or 0.00520352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00073043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00077717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00077068 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.70 or 0.00462172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00026883 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.