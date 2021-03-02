New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,009 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Ralph Lauren worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,182 shares of company stock worth $15,133,167. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $120.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $123.23. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

