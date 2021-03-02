New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $10.23 Million in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 134,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 39,275 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 449.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 162,854 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 134,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 56,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMX opened at $69.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.13. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMX. Barclays downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

