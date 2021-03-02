New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,629 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Vertiv worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.