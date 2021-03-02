New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Carter’s worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Carter’s by 215.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Carter’s by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 271.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 7.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter worth $205,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $485,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRI opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.09.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

