New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 881 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.17. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.88.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

