Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Decreased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 611 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $550.64 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.88 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $539.88 and its 200-day moving average is $513.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

