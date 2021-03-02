Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 43.58%.

Shares of NEPH stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.68 million, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.88. Nephros has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NEPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Nephros in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

