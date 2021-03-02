Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Cryoport stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.55. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Cryoport by 100.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Cryoport by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after buying an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,939,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

