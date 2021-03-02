Needham & Company LLC Lowers Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $34.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $98.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,321,000 after purchasing an additional 447,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

