Needham & Company LLC Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $225.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Airbnb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Airbnb from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $196.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.20. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

