Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.13 or 0.00783698 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00030271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00029943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043269 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

