National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 10,336.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 63,467 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter worth $11,259,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in National Instruments by 9.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in National Instruments by 25.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 516,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 104,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 82.44%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

