National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$89.00 Price Target at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$92.00 to C$89.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$85.90.

Shares of NA traded up C$1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$81.40. The company had a trading volume of 529,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,914. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.70. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$38.67 and a 1-year high of C$81.63. The stock has a market cap of C$27.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 7.3499997 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total value of C$3,600,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total value of C$1,387,962.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$565,319.52. Insiders sold a total of 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201 over the last three months.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

