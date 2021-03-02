National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Upgraded to Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$86.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$77.00. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

NA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$85.50.

Get National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$80.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$38.67 and a one year high of C$80.85.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.3499997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total value of C$3,600,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,826 shares in the company, valued at C$19,864,547.20. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total value of C$389,318.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,154,897. Insiders have sold 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201 in the last 90 days.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.