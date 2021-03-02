NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Up 6.5%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.12 and last traded at $74.36. 809,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 643,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.77.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,028.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,135 shares of company stock worth $3,314,536. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

