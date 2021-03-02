NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. On average, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $519,908.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $893,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,028.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,536 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194,839 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

