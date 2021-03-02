Nabriva Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,018 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 600% compared to the typical daily volume of 431 call options.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

