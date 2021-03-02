MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 2nd (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s (NYSE:MYTE) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 2nd. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had issued 15,647,059 shares in its IPO on January 21st. The total size of the offering was $406,823,534 based on an initial share price of $26.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. operates as a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through its sites and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

