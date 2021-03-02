MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Raised by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 867 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in MSCI by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.17.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSCI opened at $420.03 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.