Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDEIY. UBS Group initiated coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of RDEIY opened at $8.37 on Friday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

