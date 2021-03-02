Morgan Stanley Increases Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $123.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.90.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $244.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $248.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.17.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $139,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,412 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Etsy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.