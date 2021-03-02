Morgan Stanley Boosts SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $75.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.36.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL opened at $60.42 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,035.96 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $37,929.87. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,209.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,509,580.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,139. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.