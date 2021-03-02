Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mondi in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondi’s FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Mondi stock opened at $49.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. Mondi has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $52.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.05.

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

