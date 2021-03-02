Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.13 (ASX:MA1)

Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited (ASX:MA1) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.00.
About Monash Absolute Investment
