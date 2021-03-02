Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.13 (ASX:MA1)

Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited (ASX:MA1) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.00.

Get Monash Absolute Investment alerts:

About Monash Absolute Investment

Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Monash Investors Pty Limited. It invests in public equity markets across Australia. It invests in the growth and value stocks of small-cap companies. Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Monash Absolute Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monash Absolute Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.