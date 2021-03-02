Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $54.46 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $54,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,146.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,231.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3,204.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

