Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Brookline Capital Management

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price upped by Brookline Capital Management from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Brookline Capital Management currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.56.

Moderna stock opened at $157.40 on Friday. Moderna has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total transaction of $3,117,123.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,553,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,693,389.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,995,015 shares of company stock valued at $617,163,617. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

