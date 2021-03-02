Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.81 Per Share

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Moderna in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.81 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $157.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.16, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after buying an additional 239,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after buying an additional 556,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after buying an additional 93,688 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total value of $3,117,123.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,553,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,693,389.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total value of $256,372,964.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,247,961.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,995,015 shares of company stock valued at $617,163,617. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

