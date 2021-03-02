Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $1,708,816.20 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $1,708,816.20.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $1,568,520.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $2,010,151.08.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $1,644,660.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $1,928,742.06.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $1,408,590.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $1,913,719.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,361,430.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,455,973.26.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,120,590.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $2,341,600.00.

Moderna stock opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.16, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. BMO Capital Markets lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

