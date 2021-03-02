MJ Gleeson plc (GLE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on April 6th

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 826.12 ($10.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £481.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67. MJ Gleeson has a 52 week low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 958 ($12.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 762.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 679.09.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.