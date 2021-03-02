Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 11,404 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,404 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,630 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP grew its position in Altice USA by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altice USA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $2,920,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 257.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 182,731 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Altice USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

