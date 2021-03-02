Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR stock opened at $162.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.14. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $201.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

