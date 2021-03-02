Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,348,968.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.