Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 173.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Ingevity worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.93.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

