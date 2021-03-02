Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

NVST stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -303.62 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

