Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT stock opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In related news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $28,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,773. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lance Baldo sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $315,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,990,214 shares of company stock valued at $116,379,408. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.