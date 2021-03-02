Mithaq Capital Spc Buys 43,620 Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Stock

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 43,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $494,650.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mithaq Capital Spc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 61,271 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $695,425.85.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 219,495 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $2,521,997.55.

NASDAQ:SAII traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,061. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAII. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth $3,245,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth $1,481,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth $2,730,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth $1,294,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

