Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Achieves Market Cap of $12.98 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be purchased for approximately $24.76 or 0.00050583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $12.98 million and $303,376.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.23 or 0.00513144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00076049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00079155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.14 or 0.00476202 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 523,943 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

