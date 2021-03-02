Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Cut to $255.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MRTX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.57.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $203.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.83. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total value of $9,379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,301,553.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $430,020.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,842 shares of company stock worth $19,183,048. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,067,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,151,000 after buying an additional 869,526 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,477,000 after buying an additional 664,525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,510,000 after buying an additional 248,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,953,000 after buying an additional 364,634 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

