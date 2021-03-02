Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NERV opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Minerva Neurosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

